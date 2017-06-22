New Dash Cam Video Released after Philando Castille Verdict

New dashcam video has been released of a driver shot by a Minnesota police officer.



Philando Castile was shot last July in a St. Paul suburb after informing police officer Jeronimo Yanez he had a gun.

Investigators have now released the video from Yanez's squad car, showing what happened moments before Castille was shot.

"Sir, I have to tell you I do have a...," Castille started.

"Okay," said Officer Yanez.

"..a firearm," Castille continued.

Yanez warned Castille to not reach for the firearm.

Castille told the officer he was reaching for his wallet and not his firearm.

You can hear a barrage of gunshots seconds later.

The footage was a part of an investigation into the death of the 32-year-old.

It was made public just days after Yanez was acquitted in the case.

Yanez testified that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out his gun and he feared for his life.



That video doesn't show what happened inside the car, but footage captured by Castille's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, made national news.

The Facebook Live stream captured the scene moments after the shooting.

"He let the officer know that he was, he had a firearm and he was reaching for his wallet, and the officer just shot him in his arm," Reynolds said in the video.

In the video, Reynold's four-year-old daughter could be heard trying to comfort her mother.

"It's okay, I'm right here with you," she said.

New video images show the young girl running into the arms of another police officer, who arrived on the scene.