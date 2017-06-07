New McDonald's Item: Gay Fries! Joshua Feuerstein Blasts Agenda

The popular fast food chain McDonald's is jumping on the gay pride train, offering up gay friendly fries to their customers.

In celebration of Washington D.C.'s LGBTQ community, certain McDonald's locations in the D.C. area will serve large orders of French fries in rainbow print in their fry boxes.

The colorful fry edition will be available between June 9th and June 11th, but only at three specific McDonald's restaurants located along the Capital Pride Alliance's parade route.

McDonald's Family Restaurants in the Washington D.C. area are a sponsor of the Capital Pride Alliance, which is dedicated to LGBTQ education and outreach.

This year they will also have a float in the parade that takes place June 10th.

But Cathy Martin, the co-chair of the McDonald's Pride Network, describes the new colorful boxes as "small potatoes" in the grand scheme of things.

"The rainbow fry boxes are a fun way to show our support of the LGBTQ community using one of McDonald's most iconic and recognizable items; however, these fry boxes are 'small potatoes' in the grand scheme of our commitment to this community," said Martin.

"We are proud to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ community, including our employees, customers and beyond, each and every day," she added.

But some people are disgusted with the new idea, like evangelist Joshua Feuerstein, a former pastor who has millions of followers on Facebook.

He has called on Christians to boycott the fast food chain.

Read his statement in full here:

Participating McDonald's locations include: 1944 14th Street, NW; 1619 17th Street, NW; and 1916 M Street, NW.

http://mcdonaldsdmv.com/press-room/story/rainbow-fry-box/

