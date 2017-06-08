Pence: Catholics and All Christians 'Have an Ally' in President Trump

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence says all Christians have an ally in President Donald Trump.

That was his message to more than 1,300 people of faith at the 13th annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast.

Pence, the event's keynote speaker, started with the news of the day, including the recent terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Australia.

"They have our prayers. They have our unwavering resolve. As the president said two nights ago, 'This bloodshed must end and this bloodshed will end,'" Pence said.

The vice president, who was born and raised Catholic and became and evangelical later in life, spoke about his own personal faith. He made sure to stress the commitment the White House has to all Catholics and all believers.

"American Catholics have an ally in President Donald Trump," he said.

Pence touched on religious freedom, Christian persecution, and of course, protecting the unborn.

"I couldn't be more proud to serve as vice president to a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life," he said.

One person at the breakfast told CBN News this year felt similar to when President George W. Bush spoke 10 years ago.

It's a big deal for Catholics and all believers to have the Second in Command not only recognize, but share and encourage them in their faith.

"At this moment I urge you to continue to stand up, to speak out, to continue to be that voice for the voiceless that the Church has been throughout its history -- to continue to be the hands and feet of our Savior," said Pence.