Pensacola Residents Didn't Give Up Cross Battle, How Their Efforts Paid Off

An historic cross in Pensacola, Florida may not have to come down as recently ordered.

The Bayview park cross was first erected in 1941 under the direction of President Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of an Easter sunrise service.

But a federal court ordered the 34-foot monument removed - after a lawsuit by the American Humanist Association (AHA). They claim the cross violates the Constitution and is offensive to non-Christians.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Pensacola residents who want the massive cross to stay put, rallied around it earlier this week.

"Almost annually, crosses were erected at this site, sunrise services were held here, thousands of people participated and the military also participated in terms of chaplains giving their messages, bands playing and so forth," said former Florida State District 37 Rep. Mike Hill.

"So in one form or another, it has been at this location since 1941 with great historical significance showing that even our federal government, at one time, was erecting crosses on public property."

Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward told The Pulse that "the constitution does not require us to erase our history just because part of that history is religious."

The city has retained the legal service of the D.C. based Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which has agreed to take on the city's appeal at no charge.