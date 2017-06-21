Planned Parenthood Wants to Set Up Shop in this High School

Planned Parenthood is trying to expand its borders by establishing a clinic in a Pennsylvania high school.

The pro-abortion group AccessMatters will lobby the Reading, Pennsylvania School Board Wednesday evening to set up a taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood center in Reading High School.

While the clinic would not perform abortions within the actual walls of the high school, it would refer pregnant girls to abortion clinics nearby.

The clinic would also pass out contraceptives and provide confidential counseling to students.

During a presentation to the school board last week, Kathy Turnowchyk, senior program manager at AccessMatters, said the organization just wants to help young girls make the right decision.

"We help students to make healthy choices. We help them with overall health and well-being, linking them to valuable community services that they might not know about," Turnowchyk said.

She went on to say that girls who give birth to their babies often struggle with education.

"We know that about 50 percent of teen moms achieve a (high school) diploma by the age of 22, and that means 50 percent do not," she said. "We also know that only ten percent complete a two- or four-year college program. So when we look at the education impact, we need to be deeply concerned as educators."

High school and college age women are the abortion giant's primary clients. That's why pro-life organizations are working hard to present young pregnant girls with other options besides abortion.

"We are deeply concerned about young women's access to health care and education, yet we believe that such access must be holistic and non-violent," said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America. "We must prioritize comprehensive, non-biased resources, like Federally Qualified Health Centers, over organizations that have an incentive to profit off of abortion, like Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion vendor."

Hawkins is also concerned that if Planned Parenthood sets up a clinic in Reading High School, it will set the stage for the organization to set up more clinics in other high schools.

