Professor Loses Job for Saying Otto Warmbier Got 'What He Deserved'

Former University of Delaware adjunct faculty member Katherine Dettwyler said that 22-year old Otto Warmbier was a "spoiled," "white, rich, clueless" American college student who "got exactly what he deserved" when he fell into a coma and died after serving part of a prison sentence in North Korea.

Now Dettwyler is out of a job.

The University of Delaware said in a statement that, "Katherine Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as an adjunct faculty member, will not be rehired to teach at the University in the future."

"Is it wrong of me to think that Otto Warmbier got exactly what he deserved? He went to North Korea, for (expletive deleted) sake, and then acted like a spoiled, naive, arrogant, US college student who had never had to face the consequences of his actions. Otto is typical of the mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueles (sic) males who come into my classes. These are the same kids who cry about their grades, because they didn't think they'd really have to read and study the material to get a good grade. They simply deserve a good grade for being who they are. Or instead of crying, they bluster and threaten their female professors."

Dettwyler blamed Warmbier's parents for allowing their son to grow up "thinking he could get away with whatever he wanted." She added,

"Maybe in the US, where young, white, rich, clueless white males routinely get away with raping women. Not so much in North Korea. And of course, it's Otto's parents who will pay the price for the rest of their lives."

Warmbier was on a tourist trip to North Korea last year when he was detained for allegedly stealing a political poster from a hotel in Pyongyang.