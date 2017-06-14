Shooting Aftermath: America's New Assassination Culture

The Alexandria shooting incident was not the first time terrorists targeted members of Congress for assassination.

In March 1954, leftist Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on representatives of the 83rd Congress inside the Capitol building.

Five representatives were injured, none were killed.

This time, 63-years later, a disgruntled leftist gunmen targeted only Republican members of congress on a baseball diamond. Why now, and why only congressional Republicans?

It seems we now live in an age and culture where violence and calls for assassination are commonplace.

Entertainers and academics seem to fan the flames of discontent, inciting a violent response against President Trump and other conservatives leaders.

For example:

--A rap video depicted Donald Trump as a clown and showed Snoop Dogg shooting him with a gun.

-- Last January at the Women's March on Washington, Madonna said she was angry and outraged about Trump's election. "Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," she said.

-- Last February, the University of Central Florida Socialist Club encouraged young children to hit effigies of President Trump and Attorney General Sessions. One child could be heard shouting "Kill President Trump."

-- Also last February, University of California Fresno college professor Lars Maischak tweeted:

"To save American Demorcacy, Trump must hang"...and "Justice equals the execution of two Republicans for every illegal immigrant deported."

-- More recently, who could forget the photo of comedienne Kathy Griffin holding up the severed head of President Trump--a viral photo that traumatized the president's 11-year old son, or a New York play advocating the assassination of the president?

But liberals say this is nothing new. Musician Ted Nugent advocated violence against Preident Obama and Hillary Clinton over their position on gun rights.

The Media Research Center's Dan Gainor said it's not just the people who are advocating violence who are to blame.

"We are racheting up the rancor and controversy in this culture so much, said Gainor. "The media have put us all in a national pressure cooker and they're wondering why some people explode."