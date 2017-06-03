Superhero Babies Take Over Hospital Thanks to One Nurse

Nurse Stephanie Treherne of the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada, has made over 100 capes for babies in the last nine months.

Now she's finally being recognized for her kind acts of love and affection.

Michelle Cooper's baby was born 2 months premature on March 10. Cooper and her husband, Chris Korres, found a small superman-style cape hanging from her baby's IV pole. A note was attached to the cape. It read, "To our little Superhero, love Stephanie T."

Cooper tracked down Treherne to thank her for the kind gesture.

"We were very surprised that one of the nurses that we haven't even worked with or seen or anything yet had left that," she said according to CTVNews. "Given the hormones and everything, I was very emotional and I just started bawling my eyes out when I saw that cape."

Treherne doesn't normally interact with parents, so she's rarely thanked. According to Good News Network, she prefers to simply leave the capes to be found by parents rather than presenting them herself.

Even with the recent publicity, she remains humble, claiming that she simply wants "to do something nice for the babies."

She deflected praise. "It represents exactly how we see the babies," she said.

"These babies are super strong. They fight through so much. They're just little superheroes."

