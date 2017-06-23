Supreme Court Ruling Sends a Wake-Up Call to Property Owners

U.S. SUPREME COURT--The Murr family thought they had it all figured out. One lot the Murr clan owns on the Saint Croix River in Wisconsin has the dream vacation home they all love to visit.

The lot they own next door as an investment they believed would someday pay for re-doing or re-building that house. A few years ago they were ready to sell that second lot.

But then local bureaucrats told the clan they considered the two lots were one and the Murrs had to sell either everything or nothing, both lots or neither.

Clan members couldn’t believe it. Those bureaucrats had always treated the lots as two properties. They’d always sent the Murrs two separate tax bills. So the Murrs took the matter to court.

A state appeals court rejected their claim, ruling that "contiguous property under common ownership is considered as a whole."

Now the U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the bureaucrats and against the Murrs.

Writing for the majority Friday, Justice Anthony Kennedy affirmed the lower court ruling: "Considering petitioners' property as a whole, the state court was correct to conclude that petitioners cannot establish a compensable taking. [The Murrs] have not suffered a taking ... as they have not been deprived of all economically beneficial use of their property."

“My brothers and sister and I are certainly disappointed in today’s ruling,” said Donna Murr, a frequent spokeswoman for the extended family.

“This is an unfortunate decision for the Murrs, and all property owners,” said John Groen, Pacific Legal Foundation’s General Counsel. “We will continue the fight for property owners and for the integrity of the constitutional right against uncompensated government takings.”

The court's conservative bloc – Justices John Roberts, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas – agreed with the family.

"As I see it, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals was wrong to apply a takings-specific definition of the property at issue," wrote Chief Justice Roberts in his dissent. "Instead, the court should have asked whether, under general state law principles, Lots E and F are legally distinct parcels of land. I would therefore vacate the judgment below and remand for the court to identify the relevant property using ordinary principles of Wisconsin property law."

Justice Neil Gorsuch, nominated by President Donald Trump and sworn in last April, did not participate in the decision.

There’s a warning here for property owners. They may think since they own it, they control it. But their local governments may well feel the bureaucrats have more right to say what happens to these properties than the owners do.

The libertarian Cato Institute’s Ilya Shapiro said of the case, “A family was deprived of significant use of its property, not to mention economic benefits, because of an unfortunate operation of local law. The Supreme Court compounded that harm by essentially deferring to state determinations of property owners’ rights.”

Donna Murr also stated, “It is our hope that property owners across the country will learn from our experience and not take their property rights for granted.”

One result of this case: the Murrs who used to believe government was there to serve the people now believe in their case, government just served itself and ripped them off.