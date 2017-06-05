Displaying
The words 'Love the Lord' Spread Across Twitter

06-05-2017
lovegodas

The phrase, "Love the Lord," is currently trending on Twitter.

Tweets about verses, politics, and current events are all being tied to loving the Lord. 

The trend comes after multiple terrorist attacks in the UK, and the recent benefit concert in Manchester. 

Read more about Justin Bieber praising God on stage in Manchester here.

The President is also sending his blessing to the UK. 

 

 

 

 

