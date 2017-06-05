The words 'Love the Lord' Spread Across Twitter

The phrase, "Love the Lord," is currently trending on Twitter.

Tweets about verses, politics, and current events are all being tied to loving the Lord.

The trend comes after multiple terrorist attacks in the UK, and the recent benefit concert in Manchester.

Read more about Justin Bieber praising God on stage in Manchester here.

The President is also sending his blessing to the UK.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017