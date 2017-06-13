This is What Joy Looks Like: Boy Dances After Heart Transplant

A video of a teenage boy dancing in his hospital bed after receiving a successful heart transplant is going viral.

Even his nurses started dancing in his hospital room.

Amari Hall was born with a potentially deadly congenital heart defect. He was forced to wait for months in the hospital before receiving a new heart.

"All his life he has been a fighter," his mom, Juaquinna Hall, told CNN. "He remained positive throughout it all."

Just a few months ago, Hall got devastating news -- his heart was failing and he needed a transplant .

Instead of being afraid on the day of his surgery, Hall turned to his faith to give him strength.

"He made the nurses pray for him," his aunt, Charawn Hunter, said. "He's really strong in his faith."

That prayer worked. The surgery was successful and now Hall should have many more years to dance like nobody's watching.