This Professor's Response to Student Who Missed Class is Just Perfect

A college professor's email to a mom who missed class to take care of her child is going viral.

When 21-year-old college student Morgan King had to stay home from class because she didn't have childcare, she never expected her professor to respond with utter compassion.

Dr. Sally Hunter sent King an email saying she wouldn't mind it if she brought her daughter to class.

"In the future, if you are having trouble finding someone to watch Korbyn, please feel free to just BRING HER with you to class," Hunter, who works for the Department of Child and Family Studies, wrote. "I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach so that you can still pay attention to the class and take notes."

King was shocked and posted her professor's email on the internet. It has reached tens of thousands of people.

Told my professor I missed class yesterday bc I couldn't find childcare & this was her response. I'm literally crying. So blessed/thankful pic.twitter.com/3QaThJRXdo — Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017

While some may call Dr. Hutner a hero, she says she is just doing the right thing.

"I had no idea that that email was so public," Hunter said, "I'm shocked that the reaction has been so big because I, like I said, I feel like it was a really normal thing to do."