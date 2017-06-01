TRUE LOVE: Rain or Shine, Elderly Vet Walks to Nursing Home Every Day

One Alabama couple's true love story is capturing headlines and hearts.

James Wright is a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran who walks miles every single day, in rain or shine, to visit his wife in a nursing home.

Due to car problems, the 22-year U.S. Army vet has been unable drive to see his wife lately.

She suffers from dementia, but Wright still calls her "the most beautiful woman in the world."

"I don't care if it's raining, snowing, or what, I'm going to see my wife. Even if I have to crawl," Wright said.

Wright's story came to light after police officer, Lt. Charles Plitt of the Weaver Police Department saw him walking down a highway looking exhausted.

"I noticed an older gentleman (in his 80's) walking southbound on 431 dressed nicely, but walking very slow and he appeared exhausted. An 18 wheeler flew by and the wind almost knocked him over," Plitt wrote in a Facebook post.

Wright gave the cop a heartbreaking answer as to why he was walking on the highway.

"I tried, but I just can't make it… I can't walk no more," Wright told Plitt. "I just can't walk no more and I want to see my wife."

Plitt then asked Wright where his wife was and offered to drive him there.

"After he got in, I thought back to how many times I tell people to be cautious about picking up strangers and about being very careful about picking up hitchhikers and such – usually preaching about not doing it at all, but for some reason I knew this situation was different," Plitt wrote.

SunnySkyz.com reports the community is helping Wright get his truck fixed. Until then, Wright plans to keep walking, just to see his bride.

