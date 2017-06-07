Trump Fires Up Domestic Agenda as Top Dem Says 'No Smoking Gun' on Russia

With much of Washington and the media still obsessing over Russia and other controversies, President Trump is trying to shift the focus back on key items of his domestic agenda.

He is promising the American people that his administration is still working on healthcare legislation and tax reform, and he met with Republican leaders Tuesday as they keep pushing to get their goals passed into law.



"So we're working very hard on massive tax cuts and we're working very, very hard on the health care. And I think we're going to have some very pleasant surprises for a lot of people," Trump told reporters while meeting with lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room.



For months, the president's agenda has been pushed out of the headlines by investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 elections and questions about alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.



"I just think if we don't get to the bottom of what's going on and what's happening, we've talked about the Russians, we've talked about money, there's all sorts of stuff going on here," said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

On Thursday, former FBI director James Comey will testify on Capitol Hill, making his first public comments since being fired by the president last month.



ABC News says Comey will stop short of accusing the president of trying to obstruct justice.



"Obstruction of justice would only be an actual crime if someone was looking to gain a benefit from it," said Peter Brill, a criminal defense lawyer. "The problem here is that we have President Trump acting like he does with every other business deal, acting like he is one of the guys trying to get something from one of his buddies. I'm sure that is the way he was talking to Mr. Comey."

Still, the Russia probe has caused divisions within the administration, with the president reportedly still upset that Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided to recuse himself from the investigation.



ABC News also claims Sessions offered to resign because his relationship with the president had become so tense.



On Tuesday, the White House spokesman was asked if the president had confidence in Attorney General Sessions.

"I'm answering a question which is I have not had that discussion with him," press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

"You can't say if he has confidence in his attorney general?" asked one reporter. To which Spicer replied: "I said I have not had a discussion with him on the question. If I haven't had a discussion with him on the subject I tend not to speak about it."



Still, as Washington prepares for Comey's testimony, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee says there is no proof that President Trump had any connection with Russia during the election.



"There's a lot of smoke, we have no smoking gun at this point, but there is a lot of smoke," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told CNN's Jake Tapper.

While the Comey story remains in the headlines, Republicans on Capitol Hill have been working with people from the White House on moving ahead on repealing and replacing Obamacare, and reforming the tax code.

The economy was the top issue in the election last year, and the Trump team and congressional Republicans are hoping to cut taxes for both businesses and individuals to finally get the economy out of the doldrums it's been in for several years.

