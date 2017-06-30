VA Secretary Formalizes Expansion of Emergency Mental Health Care

WASHINGTON -- Veterans Affairs released finalized plans Friday that lay the framework for providing emergency mental health coverage to former service members with other-than-honorable (OTH) administrative discharges.

This is the first time the agency has implemented an initiative specifically focused on this group of former service members who are in mental health distress.

"Suicide prevention is my top clinical priority," said VA Secretary David Shulkin, who is also a physician. "We want these former service members to know there is someplace they can turn if they are facing a mental health emergency — whether it means urgent care at a VA emergency department, a Vet Center or through the Veterans Crisis Line."

Effective July 5, all Veterans Health Administration (VHA) medical centers will be prepared to offer emergency stabilization care for former service members who present at the facility with an emergent mental health need.

Under this initiative, former service members with an OTH administrative discharge may receive care for their mental health emergency for an initial period of up to 90 days, which can include inpatient, residential or outpatient care.

During this time, VHA and the Veterans Benefits Administration will work together to determine if the mental health condition is a result of a service-related injury, making the service member eligible for ongoing coverage for that condition.

Since Secretary Shulkin announced his intent in March to expand VA mental health coverage, the agency has worked with key internal and external stakeholders, including members of Congress, veterans service organizations and community partners on the issue.

Veterans in crisis should call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (press 1), or text 838255.