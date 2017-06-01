Video of High School Student Singing "Hallelujah" Goes Viral

Tiffany Day is no ordinary high school junior.

The 17-year-old from Kansas probably never thought she'd be going viral after singing down a well.

But sure enough, her talent is being witnessed all over the internet.

The video capturing the moment has been posted by WCDB on facebook. Over half a million people have shared it, and it's recieved 34 million views. That's right, 34 million.

Day took a quick moment to sing a verse and chorus of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," while visiting cathedrals on a tour of Italy with her high school choir group.

She originally tweeted the video March 28. Since then, that tweet alone has garnered over 130,000 retweets and over 328,000 likes. Her voice can be heard reverberating and echoing. It's beautiful.