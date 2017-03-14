A Selfless Act: Husband Shares Story of His Unborn Baby Girl

"I want my daughter to be perfect. I want her to blow out her candles on her first birthday. I want to watch her bang her head on our coffee table trying to learn to walk. I want her to run up a cell phone bill texting boys. I want to walk her down an aisle. I want to change it all so, so badly. But I can't. This is our reality."

The death of a loved one is hard to bear, especially for parents Royce and Keri Young who have not even been able to celebrate with their unborn daughter.

Keri Young is seven months pregnant with her daughter, but unfortunately will only have a short time with her. During her 19- week ultrasound the couple found out their baby, Eva did not have a brain.

Instead of terminating their baby, the couple chooses the selfless act, that Keri's husband shares in a tear jerking Facebook post that went viral.