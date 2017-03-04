A Surprising Message from a Supermodel On Purity, Sex and Marriage

Adriana Lima doesn't believe in sex before marriage, abortion, gay marriage, or divorce.



It is a surprising message from a woman who has remained one of the world's top supermodels.

But Lima says it is her strong Christian values that have kept her from giving into the pressures that often come with the job.

Victoria Secret's longest-serving model is a devout Catholic, who carries her Bible backstage during fashion shows, wears a scapular during interviews, and prays.

She shared a strong message on sexual purity during an interview with GQ magazine several years ago.

"Sex is for after marriage… (men) have to respect that this is my choice. If there's no respect, that means they don't want me," she said.

Lima said she waited until she married her husband, basketball player Marko Jaric, at age 27, according to the Huffington Post.

The mother of two has an equally strong stance on the sanctity of life.

She also told GQ that she thinks abortion is a "crime."



GIRLS TIME A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

The mother of two said she draws inspiration from her daughters.

“My girls are my strength, inspiration,” she wrote on Twitter recently. “proud and lucky to be their mom. I love you.”