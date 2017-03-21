AFA to Target: 'What Will it Take... to Reverse Your Restroom Policy?'

The American Family Association continues to press the Target Corporation on its transgender bathroom policy, calling on the retailer to reverse it. AFA also wants to expand its #BoycottTarget pledge to 1.5 million signers.

The CEO of Target said in May of last year that the company is standing by its policy of allowing transgender people to use bathrooms and fitting rooms that match their gender identity.

Specifically, AFA is asking, "What will it take, Target, to reverse your restroom policy and welcome back the 1.46 million shoppers who are boycotting Target stores because of it?" according to a news release.

"The solution is simple — keep men's and women's restrooms and fitting rooms specific for each gender, and offer the single-stall restroom as a gender-neutral option or for those who would prefer this extra privacy," said AFA President Tim Wildmon.

AFA cited a list compiled by the Family Research Council as a reason the reversal is needed. FRC lists 23 "publicly reported incidents in which men violated the privacy of women in bathrooms, locker rooms, and other private spaces, demonstrating that the concern about safety and privacy is legitimate."

FRC's list was not limited to Target and happened in the U.S. and Canada.

"It is important to note that the concern is not that transgendered individuals are more likely to be sexual predators, but rather that sexual predators could exploit such laws by posing as transgendered in order to gain access to women and girls," FRC stated on its website.

"These incidents are evidence that an open-door restroom policy is a gateway for sexual predators," Wildmon said. "And the number of sex offenders in the U.S. far outweighs the number of transgender Americans."

"So how many more incidents will it take for Target to wake up?" he asked.

In the meantime, Wildmon said AFA is "working hard" to get 1.5 million people to sign the Target boycott "by the end of April." Currently, more than 1.4 million have signed the pledge.

"At that point, I will personally return to Minneapolis with an additional 500,000 names," he said. "I will then discuss how Target can invite 1.5 million AFA supporters back to their store by having a common-sense bathroom and dressing room policy that links use of these rooms to a person's biological sex."

Target is based in Minneapolis.

CBN News reached out to Target for comment on AFA's push for the company to reverse its transgender bathroom and fitting room policy and AFA's goal of getting 1.5 million people to sign its #BoycottTarget pledge.

Target has not yet responded to our inquiry.