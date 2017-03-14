Boy Steals From Woman, The Reason Why is Heartbreaking

Christina Reitz woke up one morning to find her wind chime stolen from her front porch. Left in its place was a five dollar bill and a small note written by a child. It read:

"'I am sorry that we sold your wind chime our mom died and liked butterflies so my sister took it to put by our window I am sorry this is only money I have please do not be mad at us, Jake," the letter read with a $5 bill stuffed in its folds.

Instead of making her angry, the apology letter broke Reitz's heart. She was determined to find the little boy behind the letter and posted it on her Facebook page with a special message to Jake.

"Well Jake, I'm not sure who you are but you can come get your money back sweetie. I had 3 of those wind chimes, you can come back get your money back and have one also so both of you have your own," Reitz said in the Facebook post. "'I am not mad.'"

The letter quickly went viral until it finally found its way back to its author. Jake's aunt reached out to Reitz saying it was her nephew who was behind the note.

USA Today reports that Reitz has been in contact with the family and will finally meet Jake and his sister soon.

"They are grieving, and everything is overwhelming for them," Reitz said.

It's a grief she knows all too well. She, too, lost her mother at an early age, and her father died just six years ago.

Reitz is giving back to the family by starting a gofundme account with a goal of raising $10,000. She says all the money will go towards clothes for the children and items they need to return to a normal life without their mother.