California Bill Bans Churches from Enforcing Religious Beliefs

A new California bill could prevent faith-based organizations from enforcing their own ethical standards and codes.

Many religious organizations ask new employees to sign a code of conduct that aligns with what the Bible says about abortion, contraception, and sex outside of marriage. However, a new bill called AB 569 calls these provisions discriminatory and says they should be banned.

The bill's author, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales Fletcher, says religious organizations are "invading the privacy and personal lives of women" when they prohibit their "reproductive choices," including abortion or extramarital sex.

"A woman should never face repercussions in the workplace for her reproductive choices," said Assemblywoman Gonzalez Fletcher. "It's unacceptable."

California Family Council President Jonathan Keller argues that preventing religious organizations from enforcing their own policies is religious discrimination.

"Every organization that promotes a pro-life message must be able to require its employees to practice what they preach," said Keller. "The right to freely exercise one's religion is enshrined in our Constitution, and has always protected every American's ability to freely associate around shared beliefs and practices. It is unconscionable for any politician to attempt to abridge this sacrosanct religious liberty by inserting themselves into the employee-employer relationship."

Keller went further by pointing out that organizations must implement these policies if they are to be faithful to their religious beliefs and core mission.

AB 569 will be heard in the Assembly Labor and Judiciary committees within the next month, although hearing dates have yet to be set.