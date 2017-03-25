Firefighters Bring Dog Back to Life

Crystal Lamirande lost everything when her Santa Monica apartment that went up in flames, but she still gets to keep her dog Nalu, thanks to the dedication of firefighters.

Lamirande was just returning home to her apartment complex when her neighbor said there was a fire. Lamirande tried to save Nalu but when she got inside her apartment the smoke was too thick to find her beloved dog.

When she pleaded with firefighters to rescue her dog, Andrew Klein immediately sprang into action and broke into the burning building.

All he could find was an apparently dead dog.

"He was totally lifeless," Klein told KABC News. "I picked him up and ran out of the apartment because time is key, especially with a small dog … Failure was not an option."

Lamirande knelt next to Nalu's body as firefighters worked to revive the dog using oxygen, CPR and mouth-to-snout resuscitation.

After 20 long minutes, Nalu began breathing again.

"Alright, bud," Klein told the dog as he encouraged him to walk.

Lamirande, who is a nurse herself, says it was the fighter fighter’s positivity and perseverance that kept her going.

"His eyes were glazed over and he was not breathing and I assumed he was dead," she said. "The firefighter said 'I'm a positive person. Let's just get him back.'"

Nalu had to spend some time recovering in an oxygen chamber, but now it's almost as if the fire never happened.

"He was essentially dead, so to see him kissing people and walking around wagging his tail was definitely a good feeling," Klein said. "He's very happy, and we're very happy, too."