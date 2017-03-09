Former Porn Star Finds Jesus, Abandons Adult Filmmaking — and There’s More…

Crystal Bassette was once a porn star who earned $300,000 per year before finding God, leaving the adult film industry behind — and becoming a pastor alongside her husband at New Beginnings Christian Life in Fulton, New York.

Bassette, 33, who once went by stage name Nadia Hilton, is now married to David Bassette and has three children. In what can only be described as a polar opposite of the life she once lived, the former porn star has now graduated from college and trained to become a pastor.

The ex-actress — who at one point in her porn career had a cook, gardener, maid, Ferrari and mansion in Malibu — first got into porn after having a child at age 16; she then moved to California, and started acting and dancing to pay her bills.

Then, she was approached about getting into the adult film industry, which she decided to try, the Daily Mail reported.

“I remember after the scene, I sat in the shower for about two hours crying,” Bassette said of her first porn shoot. “Then I stopped after that shoot and didn’t go back for about one month.”

But before long, she went back again, saying, “I ended up going back to it again and that’s when I was numbing myself through taking pain medicine and drinking alcohol to get through the scene.”

And over a subsequent period of 10 years, Bassette made over 100 films, the Mirror reported.

It wasn’t until 2014 that she decided to make a major life change. After a horrifying car accident, among other life events, she started going to church — and found God, telling the Daily Mail what unfolded on the day she decided to become a Christian.

“The day I was saved, I felt like the preacher was just speaking to me directly. It was like he was preaching to only me and you know that day I felt God was talking to me through his preaching and everything he said felt right,” she said. “I got down on my knees and was just praying to God to just release me from everything and my mom was there and my sister came over and were just all crying.”

This isn’t the first time Bassette has spoken publicly about her past, telling Syracuse.com back in January 2016 that she has had to have some difficult conversations, including one with her son, who was in middle school at the time, letting him know about her former profession.

“I cried. He cried,” she said.

But while Bassette has had to confront her past, she said she’s a changed woman — someone who is made happy today not by material things, but by being around her family, as she told Syracuse.com.

