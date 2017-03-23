Google's Terror Mistake Will Cost Them Hundreds of Millions

Google is in trouble with advertisers after their brands showed up alongside videos that promote terrorism.

AT&T, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson and other major U.S. advertisers are suspending their marketing campaigns on Google's YouTube site.

They are reportedly pulling hundreds of millions of dollars in business from Google and its video service, YouTube.

According to USA Today, AT&T is halting all ad spending on Google except for search ads, which means their ads will not run on YouTube or two million websites that participate in Google's ad network.

"We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate," Google said.

"Until Google can ensure this won't happen again, we are removing our ads from Google's non-search platforms," they added.

Google's top Europe executive, Matt Brittin said, "So I want start by saying sorry, we apologise when anything like that happens we don't want it to happen, you don't want it to happen, and we take responsibility for it."

More than 250 organizations, including the British government, Toyota and McDonald's have stopped advertising on Youtube in the U.K.