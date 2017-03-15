Haley Accuses UN of Demonizing Israel

America's U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley unleashed a scathing rebuke after the United Nations released a report calling Israel a racist and apartheid state.

The report was co-authored by scholar Richard Falk who is known for accusing America and her Jewish ally of being colonial empires. The report calls Israel "an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination" and calls on countires to take action against Israel through boycotts and divestments.

Haley was quick to condem Falk's claims, calling it "anti-Israel propaganda."

"The United States stands with our ally Israel and will continue to oppose biased and anti-Israel actions across the UN system and around the world," Haley said.

She also called on the United Nations to take action and withdraw the study.

A spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres distanced him from the controversial report. However, amabassador Haley believes that is not enough and called on the United Nations to completely withdraw the report.

"That it was drafted by Richard Falk, a man who has repeatedly made biased and deeply offensive comments about Israel and espoused ridiculous conspiracy theories, including about the 9/11 terrorist attacks, is equally unsurprising," Haley said. "The United Nations Secretariat was right to distance itself from this report, but it must go further and withdraw the report altogether."

The report comes at a time when the Trump administration is reconsidering its role in several U.N. programs and taking a bolder pro-Israel stance. The administration is reviewing its membership on on the Human Right Council, which has issued numerous resolutions against Israel while ignoring human rights abuses in countries like Saudi Arabia and Syria.