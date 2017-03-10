Heartbroken Compassion Sponsors Lose Contact with Children in India

Thousands of child sponsors with Compassion International are grieving the loss of contact with their sponsored children in India and wondering what will happen to them as the international charity is forced out of the country.

"My wee sponsor girl is in India" wrote one sponsor on Facebook, "I bring her daily to the throne of grace and have to trust that our heavenly Father has His eye on her and will bless her despite no outside help."

Another sponsor said of her sponsored child "I loved writing to her and hearing from her and am heartbroken that I will not be able to continue my relationship with her."

Until now, Compassion has facilitated the sponsorship of more than 147,000 children in India. Compassion has provided medical care, food, education, books, clothing and vocational training for them.

"We don't know what will happen to these children," Compassion spokeswoman Becca Bishop told CBN News. Bishop added, however, that Compassion works with church partners and that Compassion is encouraging these partners in India to continue working with the children in whatever way they are able.

Compassion officially leaves India March 15th and is telling sponsors that it can no longer process letters to or from formerly sponsored children. Effectively, their sponsorship of the children ends as the aid organization cannot serve the children anymore.

Sponsors do have one last chance, however, to communicate with their child. "We will make one final attempt to deliver sponsor letters to children," said Compassion. "We are not able to guarantee they will receive it but if the church partner is still in contact with the child they may be able to share it."

Going forward, Compassion is discouraging sponsors from communicating directly with their children. "Be aware that you could be asked by your child or family members for assistance online," the charity explained adding, "you should use discernment to ensure the communications you receive are actually from your child."