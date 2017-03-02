Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL and His Widow Shines Light on an Important Need for Military Families

The image of Navy SEAL widow Carryn Owens' tear-stained face at President Donald Trump's address to Congress is a reminder that our military men and women - - and their families -- need support.

"What these men and women do is incredible," Joel Solomon, the executive pastor of New Life Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia, told CBN News. Solomon comes from a military family.

"And their families pay prices of the loved one that's gone abroad," he continued.

Virginia Beach is a part of Hampton Roads, a cluster of cities in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina -- an area with a large military presence.

Solomon says his church has members representing nearly every branch of the U.S. military.

"As the military people in our church hear about issues in other military families, we help resource and help them through that way," he said.

"There's just a sense of gratitude, and any time... I meet with them, the immediate place that I start out with is 'Thank you,'" he shared. "My church has the ability to worship the way we do because of people like these service men and women who have been out there."

"It's an honor to serve them to say, 'Now, how can I help you? How can I help in any way come alongside of bringing an area of restoration and healing many times that's somehow a direct connection to your years of service?'" Solomon continued.

Retired Navy Captain Joe Ludwikowski also spoke with CBN News about the importance of ministering to the military. He is the executive director of Cru Military. Cru is the name of Campus Crusade for Christ International in the U.S.

"It is vital for Christians to get involved from churches all over the United States," Ludwikowski said. "To really minister to the military community as we call it -- active duty, reserve, guard and retired and veterans -- it takes the Church."

Ludwikowski says Cru Military advises Christians who are interested in reaching out to the military to step out in faith and "start where you are, use what you have and do what you can."

"I found over the years that I've talked to churches all over the country, most believers will believe that they're not qualified to do this," he shared. "What I have found is that when a man or a woman has a love for the military and will just allow themselves to be filled with the Spirit, God will use them in mighty ways that they could not conceive."

Ludwikowski also says Cru Military has a lot of resources for churches who want to get involved.

In addition, he encourages Christians associated with the military to reach out to their comrades. For example, those in the close-knit SEAL community, he says, are more likely to open up to those who have military experience.

"What I found really from talking to warriors... all over the world is that the most effective, not the only person, but the most effective person to minister to this kind of community is someone who has shared that experience," Ludwikowski told CBN News.

"So I'm not saying you have to be a SEAL to minister to a SEAL, but you have to have been in the military, been down range as we would say... and you have to be part of the community," he continued.