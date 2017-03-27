'Houston Five' to Voice Support for Texas 'Bathroom Bill' Through Video

The five pastors known as the "Houston Five" are speaking out in support of the Texas "bathroom bill," known as SB 6, according to Charisma News.

The bill requires all adults to use restrooms in public buildings that match their "biological sex."

The Houston Five are expected Monday to release a video which supports the legislation on uspastorcouncil.org.

One of the members, Steve Riggle, executive pastor of Grace Church, says the video will challenge the Texas House of Representatives.

SB 6 already passed the Republican-controlled Texas Senate, 21-10. However, there has been opposition in the Republican-led House. In fact, House Speaker Joe Straus has publicly said he's against it.

"I oppose it… I'd never even heard about (this issue) until a year or two ago… Count me as a no," he said during an interview at the University of Texas at Austin, according to the Texas Observer.

The news outlet reported Straus called the bill "manufactured and unnecessary."

The Houston Five including Riggle are Hernan Castaño, founding pastor of Iglesias Rios De Aceite; Khanh Huynh, founding pastor of Vietnamese Baptist Church; David Welch, executive director of the Texas Pastor Council; and Magda Hermida, founder of Magda Hermida Ministries.

They gained national attention in 2014 after then-Mayor Annise Parker, a lesbian, and fellow officials subpoenaed their sermons.

Mayor Parker became upset with church-organized opposition to a pro-gay, pro-transgender city ordinance. In a legal move, she had called for the sermons to be subpoenaed.

After public outcry, Parker withdrew the subpoenas.