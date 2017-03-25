Kirk Cameron Set to Host the National Bible Bee

Seventy-two young people from around the country will come together to battle it out for a cash prize, based on how well they really know the Bible. The show combines Biblical knowledge with fun; contestants range in age from 7 to 18 years old.

National Bible Bee Game Show Season 2 - Official Trailer from Screening Room on Vimeo.

"Since the 'National Bible Bee' started in 2009, I've been a fan and supporter," Cameron said. "'The National Bible Bee Game Show' stirs up fun, excitement and a lot of 'intended consequences' in homes worldwide."

Emeal Zwayne, national spokesperson from the Bible Bee, hopes families will learn the Bible together while watching the show.

"Twenty-five percent of Christians never read the Bible, research says. So Bible literacy is the brass ring," Zwayne said. "'The National Bible Bee Game Show' flips challenge into opportunity as whole families get into God's Word to compete together or to cheer on contestants from home."

More than 40,000 young people have taken part in the contest since it aired for the first time in 2009.

One past winner says the game goes beyond Bible memorization, but challenges contestants to dive deep into God's word.

"It's not just memorizing Scripture," said 2015 winner Hannah Leary. "It's studying Scripture and being able to dive in deep and understand what God has to say in His Word."

The show will air Tuesdays at 8/7 pm Central time on April 4th. Families can watch it live on Facebook at ChristianCinema.tv and ont the web at ChristianCinema.com.