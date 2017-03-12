Lou Engle Calls Christians to Fast And Pray for Trump and America

Lou Engle, co-Founder of the Call, has asked Christians in America to fast and pray through the festival of Purim today in order "pivot" the direction the nation is going.



In an op-ed for Charisma Magazine, Engle wrote that the Jewish holiday celebrates God's deliverance of the Jews through Esther's fasting, sacrifice, and courage, but he compares the spiritual climate in Persia to be similar to that of America.



"I cannot stress this enough: We are in a similar day and a cataclysmic battle for the soul of our nation. We cannot live the same way we lived yesterday," he wrote.



He highlights the Women's March on Washington, the country's abortion industry, and the resistance to President Donald Trump to indicate the spiritual darkness in America, according to Breitbart News.





He adds that attacks to the Trump administration through protests, and the international call to use witchcraft to "bind" the president, could only be stopped in the same manner Esther defeated Haman.



"Haman (the adversary in the Book of Esther), was practicing divination through the casting of lots and was clearly aligning himself with demonic spiritual powers to destroy the whole Jewish population in the earth," he wrote. "Esther's three-day fast broke the spiritual power channeled by Haman's witchcraft"



He added that the story of Esther is a prophetic warning of what is happening in America and he calls Christians, especially women, to pray.



"Only the church has the answer to this unprecedented manifestation of witchcraft. Spiritual strategy must be used to overcome this open-faced, brazen challenge of the powers," he said.

