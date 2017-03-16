‘He Was Dead’: Parents Credit Power of Prayer After Toddler Survives Near-Drowning

Matty Cunningham’s lifeless body was found floating in a neighbor’s pond last week after he had wandered away from his family in Baker City. Family members immediately began performing CPR on the 22-month-old boy.

Like Faithwire on Facebook!

But they were certain Matty was gone.

“He was dead,” the boy’s father, Matthew, told local station KBOI in Boise, Idaho. “He was blue and dead.”

Family members began to pray while they waited for police to arrive and as Matty’s mother, Elsa, continued to do chest compressions on the toddler.

“When I’m doing compressions, my children were on their knees praying and begging god for a miracle,” Elsa told KBOI.

“We just prayed and prayed and prayed,” Matthew told the local station.

A Baker City family gives God credit for their 22 month old son being brought back from the dead. pic.twitter.com/7uiKIkMznP — Jeff Platt KBOI (@JeffPlattKBOI) March 14, 2017

When Matty arrived at the emergency room, doctors said his vital signs were faint and his blood work wasn’t looking good.

“They painted the story of a dead child,” Elsa told KBOI.

Matty was eventually transported to a hospital in downtown Boise, Idaho, where doctors performed an MRI to see how much brain damage he had suffered. His parents said they braced for the worst.

But the MRI showed a normal brain scan.

“Through the grace of God, they said his MRI was normal,” Matthew told KBOI. “There wasn’t a better word at that point a parent could want to hear.”

Within hours, Matty started coming back to life. By Sunday, the toddler was acting like himself again.

“He was acting like Matty. He was perfect,” his father told KBOI. “He was trying to run around in the ICU and they kicked us out.”

Amazing video of Matty, a toddler who survived drowning in a pond. "Woof!" he says, just the pup back at home. More: https://t.co/iHV3VtoGFd pic.twitter.com/JV0E9PWxtR — KBOI 2News (@KBOITV) March 14, 2017

Matty is now back home and his parents, who call themselves religious, are praising a higher power for his miraculous recovery.

“We just fell to our knees and thanked god,” Matthew told KBOI. “Praising god. You almost wonder if you’re going to wake up, it’s just a dream that’s too good to be true. You’re just going wake up from it. My son is dead and now he’s alive. It defies any logic. This is just a miracle.”

(H/T KBOI)

—

–‘Think Bigger’: Rapper Frustrated with Gov’t Bureaucracy Seems to Have Kickstarted a Movement to Help Schools

–REPORT: Suicide and Acts of ‘Self-Harm’ Are on the Rise Amongst Syrian CHILDREN

–‘Why Has Nothing Been Done?’: Amal Clooney’s Powerful U.N. Speech on Religious Persecution





Dan Andros

Follower of Christ, husband, dad. Managing Editor at Faithwire.com, former Head Writer for @glennbeck. #6DaysInIraq Opinions are Ted's, not my own.