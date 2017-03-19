‘It Was Such an Empowering Moment’: Star NFL QB Helps Stranded Motorist… Then They Started Praying

A local music producer was a bit frustrated after he ran out of gas and became stranded on the side of the road. Thankfully, it wasn’t long before a good Samaritan came by and offered help and a ride.

The pair got to talking about a bunch of things, but little did he know the kind young man giving him a lift was more than just a nice guy – he was star NFL QB Derek Carr.

Ron Reeser is a DJ in California’s Bay Area and the man who got stuck on the side of the road. In an interview with All22.com, Reeser says that it took a while for him to realize he was talking to the Oakland Raiders QB.

He asked the driver what he did for a living and he said that he played football, adding that he is very religious and wants to become a pastor when he retires. On the return from the gas station, Reeser asked the driver more about football.

“He said he was a quarterback; I thought he was a college quarterback,” Reeser said on Wednesday. “I asked him what string he was. He said ‘first string.’ I asked him his favorite team. He said, ‘I may be biased, but the Raiders because I play for them.’ I looked at him and said, ‘Wait’ … and I asked him his name. He said ‘Derek Carr.’

Talk about your all time stories. But the conversation quickly turned to a lot deeper things than just football. According to All22.com, the two starting talking about life:

“He couldn’t have been more down to earth. He was wearing a hat and basketball shorts. I had no idea. He was just driving by and helped. It really made me feel good that there are good people still out there doing nice things for people.”

The two talked more about life and exchanged contact information before departing. As Reeser was leaving, Carr asked him if there if were anything Reeser would like to him to pray for. Reeser mentioned three things. Carr then asked if he could pray for him, and put his hand on Reeser’s shoulder and prayed.

“It was such an empowering moment,” Reeser said. “It’s just not something I expected to happen after running out of gas. Some of the people I’ve told about it said maybe it was a sign to help me restore my faith in people doing the right thing.”

thank u for the help & prayer today @derekcarrqb you've restored my faith in humanity & appreciate u taking the time #godbless #payitforward — RON REESER (@ronreeser) March 14, 2017

God bless you too! Anytime!!!! But hopefully not on the side of the road again haha https://t.co/A3ntQoUHw2 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 15, 2017

The moment was so powerful it even has Reeser questioning his team loyalties now.

“I’ve grown up a Niners fan,” Reeser said. “But the last year was pretty tough, and after my experience with Derek, I just may become a Raiders fan now.”

