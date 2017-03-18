‘What is Being Aborted?’: Watch Things Get Awkward Between Tucker Carlson and Planned Parenthood Rep

In case you missed it earlier this week: Fox News' Tucker Carlson and Planned Parenthood Executive Vice President Dawn Laguens had a pretty awkward back and forth over abortion.

While Carlson and Laguens discussed a number of issues surrounding Planned Parenthood and the ongoing federal funding debate, the discussion kicked up a notch when Tucker asked for her views on the unborn.

"What is being aborted? If you can hear the heartbeat, what is that thing that's being aborted?" he asked Laguens. "How do you feel about that?"

She responded by saying that abortion is "a right in this country" and that "women have their own views" on whether they want to be pregnant. But while she boiled the issue down to choice, Carlson wasn't going to let his question — which he felt she was dodging — go all that easily.

Watch the entire debate below:

Other Must-Read Stories:

– Pop Star Demi Lovato Thanks God in Heartwarming Instagram Post Celebrating 5 Years of Being Drug Free

– Award-Winning Author Andrew Klavan's Powerful Story of Abandoning Secularism and Embracing Jesus

– WATCH: Woman With Down Syndrome Captures the Hearts of Millions as She Presents TV Weather Forecast

– Supreme Court Justice Issues Warning About Religious Liberty: 'A Wind is Picking Up That is Hostile'

– 'She Kind of Saved Me': Homeless Man's Life Is Totally Transformed After Woman's Simple Act of Goodness

Billy Hallowell Twitter: @BillyHallowell

Billy Hallowell has been working in journalism and media for more than a decade. His writings have appeared in Deseret News, TheBlaze, Human Events, Mediaite and on FoxNews.com, among other outlets. Hallowell has a B.A. in journalism and broadcasting from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York and an M.S. in social research from Hunter College in Manhattan, New York.

