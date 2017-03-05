Man Hits Snooze Button, What Happens Next He Calls a Miracle

A man is calling his decision to hit the snooze button before going to work an act of divine intervention.

Raymond Bowling of Austin, Indiana told WXIN-TV he sets his alarm each day for 5:30 am.

However, Friday morning as a severe storm was passing through the area, he decided to snooze a little longer.

"This morning I hit snooze, laid there for a few minutes, got up on my feet, and looked at how many minutes were left on snooze. About 6 minutes were left, so I decided to lay back down until it went off again," Bowling said.

A few minutes later, a large tree limb tore through his bathroom.

"I drifted off to sleep and literally 2 minutes later, the limb came crashing through. If I had gotten up, I would've been right in that spot, most likely brushing my teeth," Bowling said.

It was a small shift in his routine that helped him avoid a painful moment.

"Divine intervention is what goes through my mind. I'm very thankful I wasn't hurt," he said.