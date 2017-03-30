North Carolina Set to Vote on Repealing Bathroom Bill

North Carolina lawmakers are expected to vote Thursday on repealing the state's divisive bathroom bill. However, it isn't clear if the new legislation has enough votes to pass.

The state's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ran successfully last fall on a platform that included repealing the bill.

"It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation," he said.

A recent tweet shows he's not backing down from his stand on HB2 which he calls "harmful."

On the one-year anniversary of House Bill 2, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/p5IZLaWdH2 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 23, 2017

A recent report shows otherwise. It showed North Carolina's economy is one of the strongest in the nation - even though the state faced boycotts with sporting and entertainment events because of the bathroom bill battle.

Supporters of HB2 say, more important, it is about protecting women and children in public places.