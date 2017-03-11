Person Arrested On White House Grounds

A person is in police custody after scaling a fence and getting onto the south grounds of the White House, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

The breach happened at 11:38 p.m. Friday night and President Trump was in the White House at that time.

Authorities said the person was carrying a backpack, but no hazardous materials were found.

They have not released the identity of the person, however, the person was arrested without further incident.

The Secret Service said they found "nothing of concern to security operations" after a search of the south and north grounds of the White House complex.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident.