Public School Bible Battle Could End State's 75-Year Tradition

A West Virginia public school district is battling the parents of a kindergarten student over its practice of teaching the Bible.

The child's mother says the "Bible in the Schools" program is unconstitutional because it endorses one religion and violates the consciences of non-religious students and parents.

WVVA-TV reports the Mercer County Board of Education and Mercer County Schools are arguing that the parents of the kindergartener don't have standing to sue because the Bible class doesn't start until First Grade.

They're asking a judge to uphold the state's 75-year practice of offering voluntary Bible classes for children.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is representing the mother.