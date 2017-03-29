Several Churchgoers Left Dead After Horrific Crash

The group of elderly passengers from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, were on their way back from a church retreat when their van collided with a pickup truck around 12:30 pm on U.S. 83. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The head-on collision killed twelve people, including the lone driver of the pickup truck. Three others were seriously injured.

Church officials said in a statement on the First Baptist website that they are ministering to the families who were expecting their loved ones to return home. The church also asks believers to pray for the family.

"We are ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy," the statement said. "Counselors will be on hand at the church tomorrow. If you're a Christian, you can pray for those who lost their loved ones and for the church family."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia, offered their condolences just hours after the crash.

We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected," their statement said. "We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers."