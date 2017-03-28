WATCH: Three Runners Helping Another Cross the Philadelphia Half-Marathon Finish Line Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

People can be very competitive, especially during marathons and half-marathons.

In the Philadelphia Love Run half-marathon held this past weekend, three men showed what it means to put aside your competitive attitude and to help your fellow runner. Towards the end of the race, two men spot a woman struggling to make it to the finish line. Instead of just passing her by like dozens of other runners, they stop to help her.

To do so, they grabbed each side of the woman’s arms while she begins to fall. And just before she completely collapsed to the ground with other joggers blowing right by her, a third runner, wearing a long sleeve green shirt turned around after he had finished the race to help the other two men with the fallen runner.

Within seconds the unidentified man in the long sleeved green shirt lifted the female runner up into his arms and carried her just shy of the finish line, dropping her, so she could walk across it with the help of himself and the other two men next to her.

Less than 24 hours after that, the three men are being called heroes and the video showcasing the generous act has gone viral.

This is the fourth year thousands of Americans have hit the streets to participate in the Love race. And estimates state that about 10,000 runners were present.

The first place winner was reportedly Darryl Brown of Pa., who completed the 13.1 miles in slightly over an 1 hour and the first female winner was Siobhan O’Connor of Philadelphia. A local winner whose time was 1 hour and 24 minutes, according to a local news station.

All of the money that has been raised from this year will go to local charities like the Fairmount Park Conservancy and Ainsley’s Angels an organization that builds awareness about special needs children.

(H/T: Fox 29)

—

Stephanie Parker

Stephanie Parker is an award winning international journalist, who is a veteran United Nations press corp member and has traveled the world reporting on stories impacting women, families and girls.