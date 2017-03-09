How This CBN Interview Helped Jordan Ramp Up Its War on ISIS

The last time he came on "The 700 Club," he got invited to meet with the King of Jordan. Now New York Times best-selling author Joel C. Rosenberg is back with a new thriller, Without Warning, unloading about why we need to do more to defeat ISIS.

Rosenberg's journey to Jordan began in January of 2016. That's when he came on "The 700 Club" to discuss his book called The First Hostage.

Watch that interview here:

First Hostage: What if ISIS Captured the President of the United States?

During that interview with CBN founder Pat Robertson, Rosenberg says he "went off" on President Obama for canceling a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, a key U.S. ally in the Middle East.

King Abdullah found out, read the transcript of that interview, and then read Rosenberg's book which included King Abdullah as a character. The king then invited Rosenberg and his wife to visit him in Jordan for five days to talk about how to defeat ISIS.

Now Rosenberg is back on "The 700 Club," discussing Without Warning, the third book in the J.B. Collins series, available online and in bookstores on March 14.

In that book, the president of the United States is convinced the Islamic State is on the run, about to be crushed by American forces once and for all.

But New York Times foreign correspondent J. B. Collins tells the president he's dead wrong. With the Middle East on fire, the Israeli prime minister dead, and Amman in ruins, Collins fears a catastrophic attack inside the American homeland is imminent.

He argues that only an all-out manhunt to capture or kill Abu Kahlif―the leader of ISIS―can stop the attack and save American lives. But will the president listen and take decisive action before it's too late?

Author Joel C. Rosenberg talks with Pat Robertson about Without Warning on Monday's 700 Club.