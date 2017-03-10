Why Planned Parenthood Is so Worried About Repealing Obamacare

Planned Parenthood is lobbying hard against the newly unveiled American Health Care Act which was created to replace Obamacare.

America's largest abortion provider has launched a Twitterstorm of protest because they stand to lose a lot of funding under the bill.

Right now the bill contains two key provisions on abortion: Defunding Planned Parenthood, and not paying for insurance plans that cover abortions.

During the campaign, candidate Donald Trump declared his opposition to abortion and promised to enact pro-life legislation if elected.

He cited polls indicating a majority of Americans oppose federal tax dollars being used to pay for abortions.

Immediately after taking office, President Trump signed the so-called Mexico City Policy, barring federal funds from going to foreign organizations that perform abortions overseas or lobby for abortion in other countries.

Earlier this month, President Trump offered Planned Parenthood a deal. He said they could keep their federal funding if they stopped performing abortions.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Cecile Richards balked at that idea.

This week details of President Trump's healthcare plan were revealed. The American Health Care Act blocks, for one year, the $500 million of taxpayer cash given to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood claims none of that $500 million goes toward providing abortions, insisting that the money is used for non-abortion services for women.

Indeed, current federal law prohibits tax dollars being spent on abortions.

However, critics argue Planned Parenthood devised techniques that mask their use of federal dollars being indirectly spent on abortions.

In addition to the Planned Parenthood provision, the American Health Care Act also contains language prohibiting the use of new federal tax credits to purchase any insurance plan that covers abortions.

Opponents say many companies may just drop the abortion coverage if it disqualifies the entire plan from the tax credits.

It's possible those prohibitions will extend to hospital that do abortions, as well.