Why Planned Parenthood Refused Trump's Offer to Keep Its Federal Funds

In a bold move to ensure that no taxpayer funds pay for abortions, the Trump administration floated an informal proposal to Planned Parenthood: Stop providing abortions and you can keep your $500 million in public funds.

The abortion giant turned it down flat.

"Let's be clear: Federal funds already do not pay for abortions," Planned Parenthood Federation of America executive vice president Dawn Laguens told The New York Times.

"Offering money to Planned Parenthood to abandon our patients and our values is not a deal that we will ever accept. Providing critical health care services for millions of American women is nonnegotiable."

Pro-life groups question just how many "critical health care services" the group provides. Planned Parenthood is better known for providing more than 300,000 abortions nationwide every year. That's 30 percent of all abortions in America.

Planned Parenthood says abortions amount to just three percent of all health care services it provides.

But the group LiveAction says that's a myth. It provides a helpful video breaking down how the abortion giant manipulates and reinterprets the data to create that claim.

Take a look below.

LiveAction launched a campaign in January exposing the nearly non-existent prenatal care services provided at Planned Parenthood clinics and the incentives it gives clinics to meet abortion quotas, including throwing pizza parties for employees when they reach their goal.

LiveAction founder Lila Rose told CBN's David Brody that the campaign is about "showing how Planned Parenthood is not about health care."

"They're not about women's health care, it's the biggest lie since the tobacco industry said tobacco is healthy," Rose says. "Planned Parenthood provides less than two percent of cancer screenings, pap smears for women, and yet, they provide over a third of abortions in this country. They are focused on abortion and that needs to get out to the American people."

Rose says with the support of President Trump and a conservative-controlled Congress, the pro-life movement is closer than it's ever been to cutting off funding for Planned Parenthood.

The crucial next step, she says, is "exposing that Planned Parenthood is focused myopically on abortion, on the horrific practice of abortion, killing children, telling women that this is the best path. And they're lying, they're straight-up lying to American women about providing options, about providing pre-natal care, about providing mammograms, about providing other services and really they're coating, they're shielding their abortion corporation with their lies about these other services. They're not about health care, they're about abortion."