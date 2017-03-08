World's Best Country? Study Says U.S. Isn't Even Close

A new report from U.S. News and the University of Pennsylvania says the United States is the seventh best country in the world - a big drop from last year's fourth-place ranking.

Researchers surveyed more than 20,000 people across the world and asked them to rank the countries on characteristics like quality of life, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, and power.

Switzerland comes out on top as the world's best country, followed by Canada and the United Kingdom.

The United State's ranked lower this year in categories like education, tourism, and business, but still leads the world in power.

The report says that nearly 75 percent of respondents lost some respect for U.S. leadership after the 2016 presidential election. However, "the U.S. remained No. 1 on the list of most powerful countries, closely followed by Russia at No. 2."

While many people's opinions about America might have dropped, many respondents have lost faith in the world altogether.

"More than 50 percent of survey respondents think the world has gotten worse in the last year, and more than 60 percent agree that there is a leadership crisis in the world today."

Respondents say the most important issues facing the world today are income inequality, gender inequality, and the crisis in Syria.