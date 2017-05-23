'All We Want Is Justice': Family Grieves as 3 Teens Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Boy

Three teens accused of killing a six-year-old boy in Mississippi are being denied bail as prosecutors consider the death penalty.

Kingston Frazier was asleep in the back of his mother's car when it was stolen from the supermarket parking lot in Jackson.

The car was found hours later in a muddy ditch with the boy's body in the back seat. He was shot multiple times.

Byron McBride Jr., Dwan Wakefield Jr., and D'Allen Washington are being charged with capital murder.

Court papers obtained by The Associated Press show Wakefield told investigators after his arrest Thursday that the 19-year-old McBride stole the car and shot Frazier.

McBride is eligible for the death penalty but prosecutors haven't decided whether they will seek it against him.

Wakefield and Washington are ineligible for the death penalty because they are 17, but they are being charged as adults and could face life in prison without parole. Both were high school students at the time of their arrest.

McBride's family is criticizing the media for identifying him as the person who shot the North Jackson Elementary student.

A Madison County Justice Court judge is denying bail to all three, saying he believes they are dangerous and might flee.

Friends and family of the Frazier family are calling for justice.

"Well basically all we want is justice to be done," one person said. "We supported Ebony. We're here to support Kingston. We want justice to takes its place and that's what we are having."

Frazier's mother, Ebony Archie, is deeply shaken by her son's death.

"She's struggling," Amos Archie, the boy's uncle, said. "She lost her son. It's painful. It's painful for her mother and father and it's painful for all our family. We believe in God. We believe justice is going to be done."

The Jackson Public School District is asking the public to keep the family in prayers, ABC reports.

"The Jackson Public School District is deeply saddened by the tragic death of North Jackson Elementary scholar, Kingston Fraizer," school staff wrote. "He was beloved by his classmates and teachers and will surely be missed. The District is providing grief counselors to the students and staff of the school. We ask all citizens to keep the Frazier family in their thoughts and prayers."