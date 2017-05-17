Anti-Islam Expert Hospitalized after Drug Slipped into His Drink

Spencer believes a person put something in his drink during a confrontation at a restaurant.

Spencer spoke May 11th at an event at the Grand Hotel in Reykjavik on the topic "Everything you wanted to know about Islam but were afraid to ask."

He writes that after the speech,

"At this crowded Reykjavik establishment, I was quickly recognized. A young Icelander called me by name, shook my hand, and said he was a big fan. Shortly after that, another citizen of that famously genteel and courteous land also called me by name, shook my hand, and said '---- you.'

"We took that marvelous Icelandic greeting as a cue to leave. But the damage had already been done. About fifteen minutes later, when I got back in my hotel room, I began to feel numbness in my face, hands, and feet. I began trembling and vomiting. My heart was racing dangerously. I spent the night in a Reykjavik hospital."

"What had happened quickly became clear, and was soon confirmed by a hospital test: one of these local Icelanders who had approached me (probably the one who said he was a big fan, as he was much closer to me than the "---- you" guy) had dropped drugs into my drink. I wasn't and am not on any other medication, and so there wasn't any other explanation of how these things had gotten into my bloodstream."

Police in Iceland have reportedly obtained surveillance video from the restaurant in an attempt to identify the suspects.

Spencer has been a frequent guest on the 700 Club.