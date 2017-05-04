Bill Nye the Not-So-Science Guy Redefines Gender on Netflix, Blasts Large Families

Without explanation, the video streaming service Netflix deleted a portion of a 1996 episode of "Bill Nye the Science Guy" which included scientific evidence about the origin of gender.

The Federalist reports that the episode had explained that a person's gender is determined by chromosomes.

That message apparently contradicts Nye's current views on gender which are expressed on his new Netflix series, "Bill Nye Saves the World," which debuted last month.

The deleted portion of the 1996 episode shows a young woman saying, "Inside each of our cells are these things called chromosomes, and they control whether we become a boy or a girl."

She goes on to explain how we all receive sex chromosomes from both parents, leading to a fertilized egg's 50/50 chance of being a boy or a girl.

Flash-forward to the current series in which Nye claims that the "male and female" binary is "more like a kaleidoscope." Instead of the simple XX and XY combinations, Nye asserts that "we see more combinations than that in real life."

"What makes someone male or female," Nye says, "isn't so clear-cut."

The Alliance Defending Freedom blasted Nye with tweet saying: "It seems that the only thing fluid when it comes to gender is the 'science' behind it."

It seems that the only thing fluid when it comes to gender is the "science" behind it. @FDRLST https://t.co/U5TJ5bAktp pic.twitter.com/tbcK1bKsr6 — AllianceDefends (@AllianceDefends) May 3, 2017

Nye's progressive agenda doesn't stop there.

In yet another episode of the new series, Nye and a panelist on his show suggest governments should "penalize people for having extra kids," Christian News reports.

Nye and his guest said large families are bad for the environment.

But another panelist on that show disputed the idea that governments should restrict the number of children parents have.

Rachel Snow of the United Nations Population Fund said, "I would take issue with the idea that we do anything to incentivize fewer children or more children. … It's justice and human rights," she said. "People should have the number of children they want and the timing of children and if some families have five or six children, God bless them, I mean, that's fine.

In a scathing review of Nye's new program, Answers in Genesis challenges Nye's atheist beliefs.

"Remember, Bill Nye has no foundation on which to offer any kind of morality," the AiG review states.

"As an atheist, he has rejected God's word as the authority. He claims there is no Creator who sets the rules. So who decides what's right and wrong? It's nothing more than his opinion grounded in nothing but his (or, at best, the majority's) opinion. He has no foundation for morality."

