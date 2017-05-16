Church Prays for Dying Baby, Moments Later Parents Get a Life-Changing Phone Call

A desperate family praying for a miracle got exactly that when their pastor stopped the worship service and asked the entire congregation to pray. They got in their car to head home, and that’s when the phone rang. It was the cardiologist on the line, and he had great news for Ella and her worried momma and daddy.

Ella was born with an inoperable tumor on her heart. “When she came out, she was gray and didn’t breathe for about eight minutes,” said the little girl’s mother Melanie, adding “We were watching our baby fail before our eyes.”

She was in desperate need of a heart transplant, and if one didn’t come through that would likely have meant a near certain death sentence. She didn’t have much time, and Melanie had to face the realization that her precious little girl wasn’t going to make it. She needed a miracle – incredibly, that’s exactly what they received. From WLTX:

“A few times I told Ella it was ok if she needed to stop fighting. “Because when you watch your baby hurt and gasp for air, you hit a point where you can’t watch them suffer anymore.” That Sunday at their church Abundant Life, the pastor stopped the service and asked everyone to pray over Ella. And on the drive home, salvation came calling. “We were driving home and the phone rang,” Melanie said. “It was cardiology calling to say the perfect heart was ready for Ella. They said grab your bags and head to the hospital, it’s time.” Within the hour Ella was at Levine Children’s hospital, undergoing surgery. It was successful and the first of its kind for Levine’s, since the heart was a different blood type from Ella’s. Their prayers now are prayers of thanks, and for the baby who passed, allowing Ella Kate to live.

Pain and suffering, especially when it comes to children, are stumbling blocks for many Christians. They wonder how there can be a good God, but yet horrible pain and tragedy still exists. There is no easy answer, but there is hope in knowing there is a God who is good and in control of all things. There is hope knowing one day, there will be no more pain and suffering. Only tears of joy and shouts of praise.

So while we may never understand the why, we may never understand the pain, we can have peace knowing each and every life is valuable to God, and has purpose.

The Leireners are big advocates for organ donation, for obvious reasons. Learn more about becoming on HERE.

Watch the touching report below:

