Danger Growing: What Would War with N. Korea Look Like?

The U.S. is conducting a missile defense test today after North Korea fired off yet another threatening missile Monday.

Pyongyang launched a Scud-class missile into the sea, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying international pressure and threats of more sanctions.

South Korea said it looks like North Korea plans to go ahead with its nuclear weapons and missiles programs, no matter what the rest of the world thinks.

"The ballistic missile firing this time seems to reveal the (North's) willingness to build its capacity in nuclear and missiles through its own roadmap despite sanctions and pressure from the international community," said Roh Jae Cheon, spokesman for the South Korean Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and South Korea conducted a joint exercise with B-1B bombers near the North Korean border Monday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the bomber drill is the second this month. It was a move that North Korea called a grave military provocation.

President Trump is condemning the defiant regime in the north, tweeting, "North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor China by shooting off yet another ballistic missile but China is trying hard."

The president told Reuters last month that a major conflict with North Korea was possible. He said he preferred a diplomatic solution, but he added that would be very difficult.

And if a diplomatic solution isn't possible, what would a war with North Korea look like?

"Probably the worst kind of fighting in most people's lifetime," Defense Secretary James Mattis told CBS News.

Mattis also warned that a possible battle with North Korea would place U.S. allies in the region at extreme risk and he warned of the consequences of such a conflict.

He said, "Bottom line is it would be a catastrophic war if this turns into a combat if we're not able to resolve this situation through diplomatic means."