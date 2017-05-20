Despite Odds, Indiana Fights For Unborn Life

The state of Indiana is going to court to protect unborn children.

A new law, effective July 1, would make it harder for a minor to get an abortion without parental knowledge or consent. Any girl younger than 18 would have to get permission from her parents or a judge.

Now pro-abortion groups, Planned Parenthood, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), are launching an attack on the law.

On Thursday, they filed a lawsuit with the state over the bill, claiming it is "an unconstitutional undue burden on unemancipated minors."

This is the third time Indiana has been sued by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) over pro-life legislation in just over a year.

One of the laws would have halted abortions performed because of sex, ethnicity, or "genetic abnormalities," such as Down Syndrome.

The other would have required women considering an abortion to undergo an ultrasound.

A Federal judge sided with Planned Parenthood and the ACLU both times.

Despite the rough track record, pro-life groups remain optimistic.

"(We) look forward to defending the rights of parents and the welfare of children that are under attack by this lawsuit," said Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General.