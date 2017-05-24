Does Christian School's Pregnant Grad Ban Promote Abortion?

A Christian school in Pennsylvania is defending its decision to bar a pregnant senior from her graduation ceremony next week.

Heritage Academy administrator David Hobbs wrote a letter to the Heritage family saying the school is disciplining the student "not because she's pregnant but because she was immoral."

The academy has a strict conduct code that forbids sexual immorality as well as the use of alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs.

A New York Times article profiled the student, Maddi Runkles, in a piece last week that drew national attention to her situation and ultimately led Hobbs to write publicly about the board's decision.

After Runkles publicly announced her pregnancy earlier this year and asked for forgiveness, the school responded with several punishments including a two-day suspension, removing her from her student council position and banning her from its graduation ceremony on June 2nd.

Her father sat on the school board but recused himself from the situation involving his daughter. Ultimately, he quit the board in protest over how the school treated her.

Pro-life activists say the decision to bar Runkles from graduation is a mistake that will push some students toward choosing abortion.

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life, told the New York Times, "she made the courageous decision to choose life and she definitely should not be shamed."

Hawkins said she called Hobbs to privately discuss the situation and "to come to a compassionate understanding and resolution."

In a public statement, she expressed dismay at the school board's actions saying it has "either intentionally or unintentionally communicated to the school community that pregnancy (not simply premarital sex) is a shame and should not be observed within our school community."

Hawkins argues that Runkles has been singled out for special punishment just because she's pregnant.

"From what we've learned thus far, no other student in the school's history has been banned from walking at graduation for failing to abstain 'from sexual immorality and from the use of alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs.' Maddi is the only student, past or present, banned from walking at graduation," Hawkins said.

Runkles has said that her child's father does not attend Heritage.

Pro-life teen activist Autumn Lindsey has also publicly supported Runkles with a video that accuses the school of promoting abortion by punishing Runkles so severely.

"We have to change how we treat pregnant students," she said, "we have to offer more than an iron fist or a conduct code."

Hobbs says that the school is pleased that Runkles did not choose abortion. He says that he is concerned that the Heritage family will think that "the board and I are harsh, cruel, hard-hearted men," and explained that the decision came after "countless hours" in prayer and discussion.

Hobbs also said he hopes the graduation ceremony will be a night where God is glorified "in a dignified manner."